Priyanka Chopra opens up about recent trip with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Photo: Instagram

Bollywood Priyanka Chopra has opened up about her recent trip to India with singer Nick Jonas.

While attending the Vogue x Saks Hamptons Dinner at Wolffer Estate Vineyard on Thursday, the Quantico star, 35, told People magazine, "We’re getting to know each other and I think it was a great experience for him."

“That’s what he said. I think he really enjoyed it,” she further said of their week-long getaway during which time she introduced Jonas, 25, to her mother, Madhu, and attended a friend’s wedding.

“It was really beautiful. He had a great time,” she added.

Speaking about her ideal date night, Priyanka remarked that what’s most important is “being in a surrounding where you can actually get to know them and it’s not about doing something that takes away from each other.”

“I wouldn’t want a date night in an activity. That’s not a date. That’s a thing you do together, but date night is important to have two people be themselves and be able to spend time together and still love each other,” she continued.

“Date night for me would be someone being thoughtful about the person they care about and being with them,” the actor added.

Reports that Nick and Priyanka are seeing each other surfaced after they spent Memorial Day Weekend together.

