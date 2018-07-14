Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jul 14 2018
By
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra opens up about recent trip with Nick Jonas

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 14, 2018

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Photo: Instagram

Bollywood Priyanka Chopra has opened up about her recent trip to India with singer Nick Jonas.

While attending the Vogue x Saks Hamptons Dinner at Wolffer Estate Vineyard on Thursday, the Quantico star, 35, told People magazine, "We’re getting to know each other and I think it was a great experience for him."

“That’s what he said. I think he really enjoyed it,” she further said of their week-long getaway during which time she introduced Jonas, 25, to her mother, Madhu, and attended a friend’s wedding.

“It was really beautiful. He had a great time,” she added.

Speaking about her ideal date night, Priyanka remarked that what’s most important is “being in a surrounding where you can actually get to know them and it’s not about doing something that takes away from each other.”

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra in India to 'meet her mother'

Singer also makes relationship with Priyanka Instagram official

“I wouldn’t want a date night in an activity. That’s not a date. That’s a thing you do together, but date night is important to have two people be themselves and be able to spend time together and still love each other,” she continued.

“Date night for me would be someone being thoughtful about the person they care about and being with them,” the actor added.

Reports that Nick and Priyanka are seeing each other surfaced after they spent Memorial Day Weekend together.

Comments

More From Entertainment:

'Stranger Things' season three will be show's darkest season yet

'Stranger Things' season three will be show's darkest season yet

 Updated 8 hours ago
Maya Ali stuns during 'Teefa In Trouble' promotions

Maya Ali stuns during 'Teefa In Trouble' promotions

 Updated 15 hours ago
TV sensation 'Downton Abbey' coming to the big screen

TV sensation 'Downton Abbey' coming to the big screen

 Updated 18 hours ago
Scarlett Johansson quits transgender role after LGBT backlash

Scarlett Johansson quits transgender role after LGBT backlash

 Updated 20 hours ago
Marvel teams up with director Cate Shortland for stand-alone Black Widow movie

Marvel teams up with director Cate Shortland for stand-alone Black Widow movie

 Updated yesterday
Don't want to be 'called a rapist': Henry Cavill on dating in #MeToo world

Don't want to be 'called a rapist': Henry Cavill on dating in #MeToo world

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM