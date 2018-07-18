Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Jul 18 2018
Sajna Door from 'Teefa in Trouble' will be music to your ears

Wednesday Jul 18, 2018

As the time for screening of ‘Teefa in Trouble’ draws nearer, it is becoming apparent that the movie is not confined to being a visual treat with a good looking cast.

With Ali Zafar in lead, the film packs a punch when it comes to music. Latest song from ‘Teefa in Trouble’ is Sajna Door, which is certainly going to be music to your ears!

With sweet lyric in Punjabi and an equally soulful singing by Aima Baig and Zafar, the song is enough to make your heart go like butter on a warm toast!

Maya Ali and Zafar have given quite a strong performance in the video, which shows the actors transitioning from a campfire singing scene to dancing lithely on water.

You can catch a glimpse here: 


'Teefa in Trouble' takes Pakistani film industry by storm  

The excitement and anticipation for Teefa in Trouble has taken the Pakistani film industry by storm as its release inches closer.

The Ali Zafar and Maya Ali starrer which is slated to release on July 20 is being dubbed as “the most-awaited Pakistani movie” locally as well as globally.

The Ahsan Rahim directorial which is also believed to be the “most expensive Pakistani movie to date” will release in over 25 countries worldwide in multiple languages and will also have the honour of being the first Pakistani film to grace Russian cinemas.

 Photo: Geo Films

Further, Ali and Maya embarked on non-stop multi country promotions for the film and received an unprecedented response.

The film’s promotions kicked off in the cultural capital of Lahore followed by promotions in UAE and UK where thousands gathered to meet the two lead actors.

 Photo: Geo Films

Ali and Maya were also featured on international media and made appearances at international shows thus boosting the image of Pakistani movies for the global film audience and industry.

The two lead actors were the first Pakistanis on the most-watched daytime show on MBC as they unveiled more exciting details for Teefa in Trouble.

GEO Films as media partners has been running the promos and songs from the movie which have gone viral globally. 


