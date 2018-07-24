Robert De Niro in talks to join Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker movie

The 74-year-old actor will be portraying a talk-show host who plays a part in driving Phoenix’s character to go mad and become the Clown Prince of Crime. Photo: Reuters

Robert De Niro is in talks to star in his first ever comic book role, the untitled Joaquin Phoenix's Joker movie, Hollywood Reporter reported.

According to sources, the 74-year-old actor will portray a talk-show host who plays a part in driving Phoenix’s character to go mad and become the Clown Prince of Crime.

The script is said to have ties to De Niro’s film “King of Comedy,” about a failing comedian who kidnaps a popular talk-show host to gain fame, however, the roles will be reversed in this film with De Niro playing the host.

Based on the Joker’s origin’s feature by Todd Phillips’ who co-wrote the film alongside The Fighter's Scott Silver, the film is set to begin shooting in September this year.

As per Warner Bros official press announcement, “the film centres around the iconic arch nemesis and is an original, standalone story not seen before on the big screen. Phillips’ exploration of a man disregarded by society is not only a gritty character study, but also a broader cautionary tale”.

However, this is not the only Joker movie in the works. A second stand-alone movie with Jared Leto, who played the character in Suicide Squad, is also in development.

No release date for the movie has been given by the studio as yet.