Priyanka Chopra reportedly leaves Salman Khan’s 'Bharat"

Priyanka Chopra. Photo: Indian Express

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra has reportedly dropped out of Salman Khan's Bharat with the film’s director confirming the news.

While rumours of Chopra’s engagement to American pop singer Nick Jonas have been swirling around for some time now, it seems the Quantico actress has now opted out of the film citing personal reasons.

Director Ali Abbas Zafar took to social media, stating the reason is "very special."

“Yes Priyanka Chopra is no more part of Bharat and the reason is very very special, she told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her,” Abbas tweeted.

He added, “Team Bharat wishes Priyanka Chopra loads of love and happiness for life.”

Bharat’s shooting started a few days ago and Chopra was expected to join it in August.



Bharat stars Salman Khan in the lead and is a remake of the 2014 Korean film Ode to My Father.



The film is slated to be released next year.