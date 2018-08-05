Actor Haroon Shahid falls short of apologising for 'joking' about #MeToo

Singer-cum-actor Haroon Shahid. Photo: Facebook

Singer-cum-actor Haroon Shahid fell short of apologising for what he termed a "bad joke" after he made light of the #MeToo movement.

Haroon, who made his film debut with Verna — a movie about a rape survivor seeking justice — quoted a tweet about journalist Gul Bukhari being hit with a shoe and said, "A couple from my side as well please. Mein maroon ga to #MeToo hojai ga! (If I hit her, it'll become a #MeToo issue)".

People were quick to call out Haroon for his problematic tweet after which he issued multiple apologies but none of them satisfactory.



Haroon defended his "bad joke" by quoting a controversial tweet by Bokhari regarding Imran Khan's alleged use of 'botox'. But since when do two wrongs make a right?

Twitter users continued to point out to Haroon that 'joking' about abuse is not okay.



