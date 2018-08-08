'House of Cards' final season gets November premiere date

The new season will focus on Robin Wright who plays the role of Frank Underwood's devious wife, Claire. Photo: Netflix

Netflix's first-ever original series House of Cards will premier its sixth and final season in November.

A tweet announcing the November 2 premiere date features a grim, new poster and the hashtag: #MyTurn with Robin Wright who plays the role of Frank Underwood's devious wife, Claire.

The poster shows Wright sitting in a classical chair resembling the one from the Abraham Lincoln statue at Washington, DC's Lincoln Memorial with blood dripping from her right hand, beckoning back to a moment from the end of season five that is sure to have repercussions moving forward.

On July 4, the House of Cards official Twitter account had released a short teaser in which Claire had delivered a sinister message.



Looking down the lens of the camera, she simply said: “Happy Independence Day. To Me.”

In November 2017, Netflix had cut ties with Kevin Spacey after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced. Spacey has been accused by more than 20 men and has said nothing publicly about the allegations since an apology to the first accuser in October 2017.

