Chris Pratt's 'Cowboy Ninja Viking' movie delayed indefinitely

Chris Pratt starred Cowboy Ninja Viking has reportedly been shelved by Universal pictures, Collider reported.

The movie was also said to feature Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra who was had been tapped to play the love interest of Pratt's character after reports surfaced of duos chemistry test going "extremely well".

However, now reports have emerged that despite the movie being shelved for the time being, it is still in active development with Pratt and Chopra as part of the cast.

Game of Thrones alum Michelle MacLaren is still attached to direct the movie with the screenplay being written by Dan Mazeau, Ryan Engle, Craig Mazin, Paul Wernick and David Reese.

According to sources, the studio delayed the film rather than rushing it out to make the June 28 deadline.

Cowboy Ninja Viking is based on the Image Comics graphic novel by A J Lieberman and illustrator Riley Rossmo and revolves around an assassin who manifests the toughest skills of three different personas: a cowboy, a ninja, and a Viking.