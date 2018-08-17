Michael Caine finally explains the ending of 'Inception'

Michael Caine. Photo: AFP

British actor Michael Caine has finally revealed the ending of Christopher Nolan’s 2010 thriller Inception.

Speaking at a 'Film4 Summer Screen' showing of the movie, Caine, who played the role of Leonardo DiCaprio’s character Dom Cobb's father, shared information about the movie’s ending.

The ending of Inception remains one of the great mysteries of modern cinema, with fans and critics alike arguing whether it was just a dream.



"When I got the script of Inception, I was a bit puzzled by it and I said ... 'when is it the dream and when is it reality?'” said Caine.

“[Nolan] said, 'Well when you're in the scene it's reality.' So get that: if I'm in it, it's reality. If I'm not in it, it's a dream,” he added.

In the film's final scene DiCaprio finally makes it home to America to see his kids. When he and Caine arrive at the house they are greeted with a scene eerily similar to the one DiCaprio kept seeing in various dreams.



DiCaprio then spins his little top and walks out to greet his children, but the top keeps spinning. It appears to start wobbling, but we never see it fall.

In the rules of the film, if it spins on forever, he's in a dream, and if it falls he's in reality.

Caine's appearance in the last few minutes of the movie means that it was reality, after all.