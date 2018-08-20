Proud to call you my prime minister, says Mahira Khan in post to PM Imran

Mahira Khan. Photo: Instagram

Prime Minister Imran Khan made his first speech since taking charge late Sunday night and gave a wide-ranging, televised address in which he announced reforms targeting corruption and focusing on human development.

PM Imran addressed the nation for more than an hour, repeating many of his campaign pledges to build an Islamic welfare state but also touching on issues rarely mentioned by Pakistani prime ministers such as fighting child sex abuse and climate change.

Several, including Mahira Khan, took to social media to praise PM Imran for speaking about topics that were rarely mentioned.

In a heartfelt post on Instagram, the actor wrote, "Words one never thought you’d get to hear, feel proud to call you my prime minister Khan!"

"At your service with this mission of yours," she added.

Mahira also shared that PM Imran has joined "the esteemed list of people" her mother prays for.

Actor-cum-director Adnan Malik echoed similar sentiments.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan, I’ve never heard someone in your position of power speak of this country and it’s people with such compassion, honesty and vision," he wrote in an Instagram post.

"What hopeful, inspiring and heart-warming thoughts. From exposing corruption to improving education, economic growth, minority rights, animal rights, water, environment, sports development, widows rights, child abuse, health, FATA, Balochistan, police reforms, civilian reforms, tourism, tax collection to the integral role of expats, you touched on all the nerves and arteries that lead to a Naya Pakistan," Malik added.

"I’m on your team captain, lead the way and I’m here to play my role. Pakistan Zindabad," he concluded.



