First teaser released of upcoming Pakistani animated film 'The Donkey King'

The first teaser of upcoming Pakistani animated film The Donkey King was released on Monday.



Geo Films and Talisman Studios released the teaser for their upcoming project The Donkey King and promised that it'll be "fun for all ages."

The animated film has been directed by Aziz Jindani and the 50-second-long trailer shows that the story revolves around a donkey named Mangu Mangu Jan Mangu who dreams big despite his surroundings.

The trailer opens in a royal setting and we are given glimpses into the kingdom of the donkey only to found out that it was a dream and Mangu (the donkey) is actually a dhobi as he says “My name is ManguMangu Jan Mangu – the washing machine.”

Talking about The Donkey King, Jindani said, "The Donkey King is an attempt to redefine the animation film genre in Pakistan. It will transcend the category by appealing to children and the child within every adult. The strongest point of The Donkey King is its unique, locally relevant storyline, tongue and cheek dialogues and characters that are built to last. The content speaks to the kids but consistently winks at the adult, which will make it a worthwhile watch for all age groups."

The Donkey King is slated to release on October 13.

You can watch the teaser here:



