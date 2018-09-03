Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to tie the knot in US next year

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Photo: File

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas will tie the knot in the United States next year, according to reports.

A source close to Priyanka informed Filmfare that the two will exchange vows in presence of their close friends and families.

“Priyanka and Nick have plans of getting married in the States. The engagement ceremony happened in India so the big day will surely be happening in the US. Even though they plan to wed next year but they have already started planning things," the source said.

"Post tying the knot in the US, they plan to host a grand reception in Mumbai for the actress’s Bollywood and industrialists friends,” the source added.

The couple had an engagement ceremony in August in Mumbai.

Jonas, 25, reportedly proposed to Priyanka in London for her 36th birthday after shutting down a Tiffany store in New York to choose a ring.