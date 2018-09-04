Don’t want to hear Atif Aslam's version of 'Chalte Chalte': Lata Mangeshkar

Legendary Indian singer Late Mangeshkar has said she has not heard Atif Aslam’s remake of her song Chalte Chalte and does not want to hear it either.



Responding to a question regarding her reaction to Aslam’s version, Lata told IANS that she has not heard it and “I don’t want to hear it”.

“This trend of remixing old songs saddens me. Where is the creativity in simply lifting acknowledged, beloved classics and shuffling the notes around? I’ve even heard that the lyrics are changed in the remixes. By whose consent?" she asked.

She further said, "The original poets and composers wrote what they had to. Nobody has the right to tamper with the creativity of these great composers and lyricists."

Aslam had lent his vocals to produce a new version of the classic song, Chalte Chalte, for upcoming Bollywood movie ‘Mitron.’