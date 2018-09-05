Ranbir free to choose his future partner: Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor with his son Ranbir Kapoor. Photo: File

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor has said, his son is free to choose his future partner.

Kapoor was referring to the rumours surrounding his son Ranbir Kapoor and Indian actress Alia Bhatt.

“It’s Ranbir’s life. Who he wants to get married to is his prerogative,” he said. “Neetu likes her, I like her, Ranbir likes her. Get it? I can’t be judgmental. After all, my uncles Shammiji (Shammi Kapoor) and Shashiji (Shashi Kapoor) and I chose our life partners. Ranbir is entitled to choose his,” Kapoor said.

With Alia still tight-lipped about the relationship, Ranbir in an interview with GQ, pretty much confirmed it.

“It’s really new right now, and I don’t want to overspeak. It needs time to breathe and it needs space,” he had said. Speaking to HT, he had talked about their relationship in length, I am in a happy, positive and beautiful phase of my life. But you can talk about your personal life only to a degree. Otherwise, it becomes the forerunner of your life and your work takes a back seat. There is always excitement to know about someone’s personal life. But you want to give the relationship respect so that people don’t malign it in a gossipy way. It is something beautiful, sacred and really important to you, so you want to deal with it in a nice manner.”

Ranbir and Alia are currently working on the film Brahmastra.