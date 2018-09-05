Momina Mustehsan posts anti-bullying message following Anam Tanoli's death

Momina Mustehsan. Photo: Instagram

Singer Momina Mustehsan has penned an open letter to model Anam Tanoli following her tragic passing.

The 26-year-old model’s suicide has shocked several in the country and sparked a debate on mental health and cyber bulling. Several celebrities have urged people to be kind to others and stressed on the need for mental health to be taken seriously.

In a post on Instagram, Momina shared a picture of herself from when she “was going through turmoil not very long ago”.

“It happens to the best of us. Mental health is just as important as physical health, and we all hit points in our lives sometimes when all seems to be falling out of our control,” she wrote.

Addressing Anam, the singer said, “Dear Anam, I’m sorry you had to give up. I’m sorry I didn’t understand the intensity of how much you were hurting. I know you were trying your best to be positive and you were a champ. I was super proud of how far you had come in the 9 years I had known you and the person you had grown to become. I swear you had the strength to keep fighting back, staying strong, and standing tall.”

She continued, "I know how it feels when you hit a point so low that it makes you feel like giving up. We all know that feeling. Every single person is fighting their own battle from behind the face we put up for society to make it look like all is under control."

Momina also stressed on the need to love ourselves. "Fortunately or unfortunately, with the growth of social media, random people’s uncalled-for opinions and hate speech make their way to us. Now more than ever, we need to learn to love and value ourselves, and know our own selves and our own worth, so that peoples opinions of us don’t get to us and impact our perception of ourselves," she said.

"For the trolls: Let people be. Give them the right to be human sometimes. Give them the liberty to make those occasional mistakes. Because without that, no one can ever learn or grow. Reflect and focus your energies on fixing and working on yourself more than scrutinising, judging and putting others down."

Momina concluded, "Let’s please all shun bullying and hate speech. When you see it happening to someone, please stand up for them and make it stop. Build each other up, don’t be a bystander watching someone being tormented."

Tanoli reportedly committed suicide after a battle with depression and cyber bullying.

