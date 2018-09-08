My child will not have Pakistani or Indian nationality: Shoaib Malik

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain and all-rounder Shoaib Malik says, his child, will neither have a Pakistani nor Indian nationality.



Speaking to reporters at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Friday, Malik said, “The issue over my child’s nationality is not important."

The 36-year-old added the child’s nationality will be of a third country, not from Pakistan or India.

The all-rounder further said, he has taken permission from the team to be with his wife during the time of birth.

“I have taken permission from the team management to remain with my wife at the time of birth,” he said.

In April, the Pakistani cricketer who is married to India tennis star Sania Mirza had announced they are expecting their first child in October.

The couple had posted a picture on Twitter of a family wardrobe design with three sections — one with a shirt which read Mirza, the second had a children’s romper hanging which read Mirza-Malik, and the third with a shirt reading Malik.

In an earlier interview, Mirza had revealed, that her child will carry the surname Mirza Malik when she and Malik decide to start a family.

“My husband and I have spoken about it and we have decided that whenever we have a child, the child will have Mirza Malik as a surname and not just Malik. So that’s where we stand as a family including my husband”, the 31-year old said.