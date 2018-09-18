Sania Mirza and Mahira Khan's adorable Twitter exchange

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza (left) recently had a sweet Twitter exchange with Pakistan film actress Mahira Khan (right). Photo: File

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan recently took to Twitter to reminisce about her son Azlan's infancy.

The Humsafar star posted an adorable picture of her child and wrote: “My one and my only, the centre of my universe.. make a little prayer for my baby azzu today. Here’s wishing and praying for all children to be happy, healthy and protected from any kind of evil inshAllah. Miss carrying him in my arms."

Soon after Mahira posted the picture, love started pouring in from all across the globe. Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, who is expecting her first child Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, also commented on the picture.

Commenting on Mahira’s post, Sania wrote: “Too cute!”

Mahira was quick to reciprocate the love with a sweet message: “Sania! Sending you so much love and a kiss on your belly for baby."