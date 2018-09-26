Celebrate birth of girls the same way as boys: Sania Mirza

Tennis ace Sania Mirza and husband cricketer Shoaib Malik are expecting their first child. Photo: File

Tennis ace Sania Mirza is known for her vocal views on equality. In a recent interview, the soon-to-be-mother talked about the importance of more voices joining the case.

"It is very difficult to get rid of something that has been a part of [people’s mindset] from probably the very beginning [of life]. Equality, for me, is that as woman, you have to believe that you are no less than anyone," she said in an interview with Hindustan Times.

"I would love to see people celebrate in the same way when a girl is born, much like when a boy is born. That’s how we become an equal world,” Sania said.



The tennis star, who is the UN Women Goodwill Ambassador for South Asia stressed the importance of women believing that they are equal. "If women believe that they are equal, that will only make for a better world," she said.

Sania believes that the feeling of equality and freedom for women must come from within themselves too



“Being equal does not mean doing the same things like a man. This is not a competition and such things do not determine if men are better than women or otherwise. It’s about having equal opportunities and respect in life,” the tennis player said.



Talking about the issue of equal pay for females, Sania said, "I have always been for equality. This concern is not confined to one country, state or race.

The fact that even today, players like Serena Williams are having to justify equal pay, shows that we don’t live in an equal world."

Earlier this year, sisters Serena and her sister Venus joined American Tennis player Billie Jean King’s Billie Jean King Leadership Initiative (BJKLI) that pushes for equal pay for women in every kind of job. Sania, too, says that she has always voiced her support for this cause.