Ajay Devgan hasn’t watched Kajol’s Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge

Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge was arguably the most popular Bollywood movie of the 90’s. The movie had the longest theatre run in Indian cinema history and propelled Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol to superstar status.



It would be difficult to find someone associated with the Indian film industry who hasn’t seen this movie, yet, despite its popularity, Kajol’s husband Ajay Devgan has not seen it.

“This is one film of mine which Ajay has not seen till date. I have asked Ajay several times why he has not seen the film, but he has not given me a satisfactory answer,” Kajol told an Indian publication.

Kajol added that Ajay had not revealed the reason for not watching the film.

Ajay Devgan was in a well-documented feud with Kajol’s co-star Shah Rukh Khan and this could be a reason for not watching the film. However, Kajol has clarified that though Ajay and Shah Rukh are not friends that doesn’t mean they are enemies.