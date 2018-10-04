Supermodel Mehreen Syed thanks fans for love, concern after she fell on ramp

Mehreen Syed confirmed her pregnancy in a Twitter post, after she fell on the ramp during her walk at teh Fashion Pakistan Week. Photo: File

Supermodel Mehreen Syed recently tweeted in response to the massive outpour of love and support she received from fans and the fashion fraternity after she slipped on the ramp during her walk at the Fashion Pakistan Week.

Confirming the news that she is expecting a child in a Twitter post, Mehreen thanked everyone who had inquired about her health after she fell.



“I would like to announce that by the grace of God, I am expecting a child,” she wrote.

“After I slipped, the love and concern from the audience, fans, colleagues, and friends for me and my baby was amazing. So grateful and would like to say that we both are fine! Thank you all for your love!”

The top model got audiences at the fashion show worried when she lost balance and tripped on the ramp.

However, with a smile, she regained balance, stood up and continued the walk with confidence.