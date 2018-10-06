I want to act, dance in a Bollywood movie: Will Smith

Hollywood actor Will Smith says he would like to act and dance in a Bollywood movie. Photo: The Source

Hollywood actor Will Smith says he would like to act and dance in a Bollywood movie.

Speaking at the 6th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on Saturday, the Men in Black actor shared that, “One of the things on my bucket list is to be on a Bollywood dance sequence."

The Pursuit of Happyness actor was also taught some moves by actor Farhan Akhtar which Smith showed off to the audience at the summit.

Taking a trip down memory lane Smith recalled meeting actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 15 years ago and their conversation about doing something together.



"But it never happened. Perhaps I would do a film with her," Smith said.

"On any street corner, you could cross a thousand years. There could be someone on a brand new cellphone and someone on a cart. The intermingling of the ages and the lifestyle is amazing." he added.