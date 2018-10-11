The Donkey King: An animated film should not be used for political mileage

The wait is almost over: animated comedy film ‘The Donkey King’ is set to hit theatres across Pakistan on Oct 13

The wait is almost over: animated comedy film ‘The Donkey King’ is set to hit theatres across Pakistan on October 13. Before its countrywide release, selected cinemas managed to get a preview today, amid much anticipation for the movie which is already beginning to win hearts and minds of the young as well as the young at heart.

A special preview was arranged for Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry as well as Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid, who were both all praise for the film.

Speaking to media after watching the show, Chaudhry said it would encourage other filmmakers to come forward with animated movies. The movie had good content that would attract children, he added.

Artists including Adnan Siddiqui, Fakhir, Ali Khan and cricketer Younis Khan are among the celebrities singing praises of ‘The Donkey King’ and looking forward to watching the film.

Children, especially, are looking forward to Mangu, the lovable donkey who is the hero of the film.

Some controversy, however, has brewed up around the film, as it is being used by political forces against each other. Geo Films has written to the leader of the opposition requesting not to use posters, handouts, digital images, videos, and dubbing which constitutes a clear infringement of the film’s copyrights.

In its letter, Geo has written that, "Children are non-political and using an animation film for political mileage is sending a wrong message. We always uphold the right to protest as well as free speech but kindly refrain from using characters/images/clips/sound/songs that are not your copyright, failing which we reserve the right to file official complaint against you with any competent authority and/or the courts of Pakistan.”

Geo has also written to the Federal Investigation Agency asking it for action against copyright infringements including those on social media.











