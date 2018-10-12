Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Oct 12 2018
Indian singer Abhijeet hits out at Pakistani critics after harassment claims

Friday Oct 12, 2018

A former flight attendant has claimed Abhijeet Bhattacharya sexually harassed her at a pub in Kolkata in 1998. Photo: Indian Express
 

Indian singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya who has been accused by a former flight attendant for sexually harassing her has hit out at Pakistani critics for his controversial statements.

After allegations surfaced against the singer, Bhattacharya in an interview with Indian Express denied the allegations and said, “Most of the people who are coming out right now are dirty, ugly people. Koi mota hai koi patla hai. No one deserves (the attention). Just to grab some attention they are coming out. Most of the fat and ugly girls are blaming and I wasn’t born at that time.”

Many Pakistanis took to Instagram to call out singer for his ‘fat-shaming’ statements.  

Photo: Abhijeet Bhattacharya Instagram


In a Facebook post, a former flight attendant, who goes by the name Bodhisattva YaMyoho, claimed that 20 years ago, the singer sexually harassed her at a pub in Kolkata. Bhattacharya had grabbed her by the wrist and pulled her closer after she refused to dance with him.

Fat, ugly girls blaming me of sexual harassment, says Indian singer Abhijeet

A former flight attendant has claimed the singer sexually harassed her at a pub in Kolkata in 1998

She further wrote, that angered by her behaviour, Abhijeet screamed in her ear, “B****, what do you think of yourself, wait till I teach you a lesson".

The singer, however, has denied the accusations, insisting he did not do this back in 1998 or at any other time.

Comments

