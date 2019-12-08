Kate Middleton reveals one of Prince Louis’s exciting life phases

Kate Middleton is truly a supermom who delights in being able to spend quality time with her children.



Recently, while on a royal engagement, the Duchess was walking along with two children in toe, picking out Christmas trees.



Daily Mail reports that one of the young children suddenly developed a keen interest in the royal and began to try and get his attention, shouting, “Me, me!”.



The mother of three knelt down next to the tiny tot and stroked his cheek, saying, "You remind me of my little Louis, he keeps saying 'Me, me, me' and he wants to come everywhere with me."

With her statement, the Duchess provided royal fans an inside scoop into Prince Louis’s development and progress through his toddler years.



The statement told eagle eyed, royal fans that the youngest Prince has began to speak. This news is extremely special since it is not often that royals share such intimate details on their children with the public.

The young Prince seems to be on his way to becoming the next heart throb the public in coming years, with his iridescent-like porcelain features.







