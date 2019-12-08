Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Dec 08 2019
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton reveals one of Prince Louis’s exciting life phases

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 08, 2019

Kate Middleton is truly a supermom who delights in being able to spend quality time with her children. 

Recently, while on a royal engagement, the Duchess was walking along with two children in toe, picking out Christmas trees.

View this post on Instagram

Today, The Duchess of Cambridge became Royal Patron of @Family_Action. Her Majesty The Queen @TheRoyalFamily has passed the patronage to The Duchess having held the role for over 65 years. The Duchess joined children and families supported by Family Action at a Christmas tree farm and helped them to make Christmas decorations, eco-friendly reindeer food, and post their letters to Father Christmas! Her Royal Highness also helped the children find Christmas trees for Family Action pre-schools, before heading back inside for some hot chocolate. Family Action was founded in 1869 to help families in difficulty by giving them practical help and support. The charity works directly with vulnerable or disadvantaged children and families, and provides services including perinatal mental health services, counselling and therapeutic support, and the mentoring of children, young people and adults. The new patronage aligns with The Duchess’s longstanding work on the early years, and the importance of supporting children and families during this seminal period of their lives.

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on

Daily Mail reports that one of the young children suddenly developed a keen interest in the royal and began to try and get his attention, shouting, “Me, me!”.

The mother of three knelt down next to the tiny tot and stroked his cheek, saying, "You remind me of my little Louis, he keeps saying 'Me, me, me' and he wants to come everywhere with me."

With her statement, the Duchess provided royal fans an inside scoop into Prince Louis’s development and progress through his toddler years. 

The statement told eagle eyed, royal fans that the youngest Prince has began to speak. This news is extremely special since it is not often that royals share such intimate details on their children with the public.

The young Prince seems to be on his way to becoming the next heart throb the public in coming years, with his iridescent-like porcelain features. 



RELATED TOPICS

More From Entertainment:

Here's why Bennifer split

Here's why Bennifer split

 Updated 31 minutes ago
American rapper Juice Wrld dies

American rapper Juice Wrld dies

Updated 48 minutes ago
Fact-check: Did Will Smith and son Jaden die in a road accident?

Fact-check: Did Will Smith and son Jaden die in a road accident?

 Updated 2 hours ago
Sania Mirza reveals how destiny intervened to bring her together with Shoaib Malik

Sania Mirza reveals how destiny intervened to bring her together with Shoaib Malik

 Updated 4 hours ago
Selena Gomez’s ex lovers are her songwriting inspiration, reveals Julia Michaels

Selena Gomez’s ex lovers are her songwriting inspiration, reveals Julia Michaels

 Updated 4 hours ago
Daniel Radcliffe defends Meghan Markle against negative publicity

Daniel Radcliffe defends Meghan Markle against negative publicity

Updated 8 hours ago
Emma Stone, fiancé Dave McCary all smiles posing with Amy Schumer

Emma Stone, fiancé Dave McCary all smiles posing with Amy Schumer

 Updated 4 hours ago
Scarlett Johansson was unaware of 'Black Widow' trailer dropping

Scarlett Johansson was unaware of 'Black Widow' trailer dropping

 Updated 9 hours ago
Dwayne Johnson wants to work in a Bollywood action film

Dwayne Johnson wants to work in a Bollywood action film

 Updated 4 hours ago
'Gossip Girl' reboot to be completely different from original, says producer

'Gossip Girl' reboot to be completely different from original, says producer

 Updated 9 hours ago
Ally Brooke to perform at Miss Universe pageant 2019

Ally Brooke to perform at Miss Universe pageant 2019

 Updated 21 hours ago
'Wonder Woman 1984' first trailer teaser is out

'Wonder Woman 1984' first trailer teaser is out

 Updated 22 hours ago

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM