Tuesday Feb 04 2020
Brad Pitt opens up on turning down an iconic Hollywood role

Tuesday Feb 04, 2020

LOS ANGELES: Brad Pitt, who's stealing the limelight  this awards season, has revealed that he still regrets turning down an iconic Hollywood role that would have differently changed his career.

In conversation with a British weekly magazine, the 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' star revealed that he has spurned several roles during his time, but there's one in particular which could have changed the entire path of his career.

When asked if he's ever missed out on a good part, The 56-year-old actor joked: "If we were doing a show on the great movies I’ve passed on, we’d need two nights."

But later admitted that the one role which still annoys him to this day, is that of Thomas Anderson in 'The Matrix'.

After turning down the iconic lead which was then filled by Keanu Reeves, Brad revealed that he "took the red pill", and his career would have led him down an entirely different path.

Although he's played some of the most iconic roles in Hollywood's history, the actor also insisted that he only started to feel like a professional actor 'a couple of weeks ago'.

Speaking on his acting debut in the critically acclaimed 'Thelma and Louise', Brad insisted that he felt like a fish out of water, and wasn't in the slightest bit aware of how much his life was about to change.

