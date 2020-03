If his latest Instagram post is anything to go by, Ahad Raza Mir still can't believe he and Sajal are a couple now.

The actor on Friday took to Instagram to share a picture with his wife Sajal Ali with a caption that read: "still feels unreal".

The actor also put a heart emoji at the end.

Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Ali recently got married in Abu Dhabi at a ceremony that was attended by the relatives and close friends of the couple.