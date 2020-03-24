Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 24 2020
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle gets offered voice-over gig on 'The Simpsons'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 24, 2020

Word on the street is that the Duchess of Sussex has been offered a voice-over job by The Simpsons

Meghan Markle, ever since her departure from the British royal family alongside Prince Harry, has been subject to numerous rumours about her probable return to Hollywood.

While some of the chitchat was put to rest earlier, now the word on the street is that the Duchess of Sussex has been offered a voice-over job by the producers of the hit show The Simpsons.

Circulating reports suggest that the former Suits star is eager to make her comeback in Hollywood and get right back into acting.

The Simpsons showrunner, AI Jean during an interview with RadioTimes said that Meghan was more than welcome to work for the show.

"We've talked about Harry and Meghan. I hear she wants to do voiceover work, so if they're reading this, give us a call,” the producer said.

The news comes almost a year after Harry’s viral clip featuring him telling a Disney executive that the former actor is back on the market for voiceovers. 

More From Entertainment:

Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor’s adorable throwback photo wins hearts

Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor’s adorable throwback photo wins hearts
Sophie Turner starrer 'Survive' trailer dropped online

Sophie Turner starrer 'Survive' trailer dropped online
Meera celebrates Pakistan Day in Atlanta

Meera celebrates Pakistan Day in Atlanta
Mark Wahlberg's criminal past led to him detaching from Hollywood

Mark Wahlberg's criminal past led to him detaching from Hollywood
Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui’s coronavirus tests come out negative

Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui’s coronavirus tests come out negative
Kim Kardashian rails at Taylor Swift amid Kanye West fiasco: 'She is actually lying'

Kim Kardashian rails at Taylor Swift amid Kanye West fiasco: 'She is actually lying'
Taylor Swift promotes charity to deal with coronavirus crisis, shuns Kanye West

Taylor Swift promotes charity to deal with coronavirus crisis, shuns Kanye West
Katy Perry says 'personal space' strengthens her relationship with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry says 'personal space' strengthens her relationship with Orlando Bloom
Woody Allen memoir released as publishers cite freedom of speech

Woody Allen memoir released as publishers cite freedom of speech
US Supreme Court maroons filmmaker in Blackbeard video piracy fight

US Supreme Court maroons filmmaker in Blackbeard video piracy fight
US Supreme Court hinders Byron Allen's race-bias suit against Comcast

US Supreme Court hinders Byron Allen's race-bias suit against Comcast
Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson feeling better, share crucial message amid coronavirus

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson feeling better, share crucial message amid coronavirus

Latest

view all