Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Apr 26 2020
By
Web Desk

'Meghan Markle will be involved in major films after coronavirus'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 26, 2020

Meghan and Prince Harry are exploring new ways to finance themselves 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend every major red carpet once the coronavirus pandemic is over, a report citing a royal expert claimed on Sunday.

The couple, who parted their ways from the British royal family last month, is looking for ways to finance themselves after stepping down from their royal duties.

Myka Meier, a royal analyst, thinks that Meghan would sign major films in no time at all.

"“I think we’ll see Meghan back in acting in terms of major motion films,” she said in an interview.

I think she’ll be choosey of course but I think we’ll see a lot of them.”

“I also think that we’re going to see a lot of red carpets.

“As soon as there are red carpets again, I genuinely think they will be on every major red carpet.”

Taking about the type of films The Duchess of Sussex might be interested in, Myka said "“I see her choosing really important roles where I think the movie has a purpose behind it, I don’t think we’ll see her just doing a shallow role."

More From Entertainment:

Iqra Aziz is all praises for Reema Khan

Iqra Aziz is all praises for Reema Khan
Jessie J’s emotional birthday wish for Channing Tatum sparks rumors

Jessie J’s emotional birthday wish for Channing Tatum sparks rumors
Demi Lovato opens up about having an eating disorder during her Disney days

Demi Lovato opens up about having an eating disorder during her Disney days
Idris Elba comes to his defense after facing flak over 'yearly quarantine' comment

Idris Elba comes to his defense after facing flak over 'yearly quarantine' comment
Watching films like ‘Contagion’ is healthier than watching the news, explains psychologist

Watching films like ‘Contagion’ is healthier than watching the news, explains psychologist
Humayun Saeed, Atiqa Odho, Marina Khan all smiles in throwback photo

Humayun Saeed, Atiqa Odho, Marina Khan all smiles in throwback photo
Russo Brothers want to re-release ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Endgame’ after lockdown

Russo Brothers want to re-release ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Endgame’ after lockdown
Inside Taylor Swift’s life in quarantine

Inside Taylor Swift’s life in quarantine
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to explain their side of the story in new tell-all book

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to explain their side of the story in new tell-all book
Ayeza Khan urges people to make their own cloth masks

Ayeza Khan urges people to make their own cloth masks
Royal family saw Princess Diana as ‘mentally imbalanced’ and ‘unstable’

Royal family saw Princess Diana as ‘mentally imbalanced’ and ‘unstable’
Sajal Ali, Ahad Raza Mir’s PDA-filled photo breaks the internet

Sajal Ali, Ahad Raza Mir’s PDA-filled photo breaks the internet

Latest

view all