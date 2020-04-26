'Meghan Markle will be involved in major films after coronavirus'

Meghan and Prince Harry are exploring new ways to finance themselves

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend every major red carpet once the coronavirus pandemic is over, a report citing a royal expert claimed on Sunday.



The couple, who parted their ways from the British royal family last month, is looking for ways to finance themselves after stepping down from their royal duties.

Myka Meier, a royal analyst, thinks that Meghan would sign major films in no time at all.

"“I think we’ll see Meghan back in acting in terms of major motion films,” she said in an interview.

I think she’ll be choosey of course but I think we’ll see a lot of them.”

“I also think that we’re going to see a lot of red carpets.

“As soon as there are red carpets again, I genuinely think they will be on every major red carpet.”

Taking about the type of films The Duchess of Sussex might be interested in, Myka said "“I see her choosing really important roles where I think the movie has a purpose behind it, I don’t think we’ll see her just doing a shallow role."