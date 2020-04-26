Eminem recalls funny telephonic conversation with Michael Jordan

Can't connect right now! retry
Eminem recalled a telephonic conversation with Michael Jordan during a recent interview, days after Michael's documentary "The Last Dance" premiered on ESPN.

Slim Shady said he asked Michael Jordan to come to Detroit so that he could dunk on the NBA champion.

The Detroit rapper said that he was on a phone call with Jordan to discuss a show collaboration and thought it won't happen because of his joke.

“He’s super cool, and everything was good until we get to the end of the phone call and I said, ‘Yo man, when are you gonna come to Detroit so I can dunk on you?'” Marshall Mathers said.

Talking about Jordan's reaction, Slim Shady said, “It was crickets. I don’t remember exactly what he said, but I think he just kinda was like, ‘Ha ha ha.’ Like laughed. And I remember getting off the phone going, ‘Oh my God, I think I might have just blew it.'”

Speaking about his joke, he said he knew that it was ridiculous for him to even think he could dunk on the 6’6” basketball legend. 

