Jennifer Aniston was a telemarketer before becoming Hollywood diva

Jennifer Aniston, who is known for her roles in 'Friends' and 'The Morning Show', has won the hearts of her millions of fans with her acting skills in the entertainment industry.

Aniston - who also worked in 'Horrible Bosses', and 'The Break-Up' - has won an Emmy Award, Golden Globe Award, and multiple Screen Actors Guild Awards for her roles.

Aniston had a career in telemarketing before making it big in Hollywood. The actress, during an interview in 2019, discussed the jobs she had before becoming successful in Hollywood.

"I had moved away from home. I had been on six failed television shows. I waitressed for years in New York before I got anything. And I was a telemarketer selling time-shares in the Poconos. I didn’t make one sale. I was terrible at it. I was like, ‘Why do we have to call people at dinnertime?" She said.

According to reports, Aniston also gave people haircuts to make money when she was younger.

"I cut hair for 10 bucks a head in junior high… I cut my dad’s hair, and he was on a soap opera. But then he admitted to me 15 years ago that he would go in and have the hairdresser on set clean it up,” Aniston was reported to have said.