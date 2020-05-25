Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday May 25 2020
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Aniston was a telemarketer before becoming Hollywood diva

By
Web Desk

Monday May 25, 2020

Jennifer Aniston, who is known for her roles in 'Friends' and 'The Morning Show', has won the hearts of her millions of fans with her acting skills in the entertainment industry.

Aniston - who also worked in 'Horrible Bosses', and 'The Break-Up' - has won an Emmy Award, Golden Globe Award, and multiple Screen Actors Guild Awards for her roles.

Aniston had a career in telemarketing before making it big in Hollywood. The actress, during an interview in 2019, discussed the jobs she had before becoming successful in Hollywood.

"I had moved away from home. I had been on six failed television shows. I waitressed for years in New York before I got anything. And I was a telemarketer selling time-shares in the Poconos. I didn’t make one sale. I was terrible at it. I was like, ‘Why do we have to call people at dinnertime?" She said.

According to reports, Aniston also gave people haircuts to make money when she was younger.

"I cut hair for 10 bucks a head in junior high… I cut my dad’s hair, and he was on a soap opera. But then he admitted to me 15 years ago that he would go in and have the hairdresser on set clean it up,” Aniston was reported to have said.

More From Entertainment:

Ben Affleck returning as Batman?

Ben Affleck returning as Batman?
Kevin Hart hid the pain from brutal car crash in front of hospital staff

Kevin Hart hid the pain from brutal car crash in front of hospital staff
Kate Middleton feels 'exhausted, trapped and wheeled out' with her royal role

Kate Middleton feels 'exhausted, trapped and wheeled out' with her royal role
Chris Evans rejected 'Captain America' multiple times due debilitating fear

Chris Evans rejected 'Captain America' multiple times due debilitating fear

Cameron Diaz weighs in the possibility of a return towards acting

Cameron Diaz weighs in the possibility of a return towards acting
Meghan Markle's wedding dress was disapproved by Queen Elizabeth II

Meghan Markle's wedding dress was disapproved by Queen Elizabeth II
Hareem Farooq keeps birthday celebrations simple due to COVID-19 outbreak

Hareem Farooq keeps birthday celebrations simple due to COVID-19 outbreak
Princess Diana's ways of charming the public through her photos

Princess Diana's ways of charming the public through her photos
Queen’s Brian May details ‘near death’ experience after heart attack

Queen’s Brian May details ‘near death’ experience after heart attack
'Ertuğrul': Hyped Pakistani fans asked to sit tight as more episode get ready to air

'Ertuğrul': Hyped Pakistani fans asked to sit tight as more episode get ready to air
Demi Lovato rallies to support the rights of the trans community

Demi Lovato rallies to support the rights of the trans community
Nick Jonas pens down heartfelt note for Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas pens down heartfelt note for Priyanka Chopra

Latest

view all