Monday May 25 2020
'Ertugrul' producer calls for more joint projects with Pakistan

Monday May 25, 2020

After marking spectacular success in Pakistan and breaking world record for most subscribers on YouTube, the producer of major hit Turkish drama Dirilis:Ertugrul has suggested to launch more joint projects with Pakistan in the future.

Mehmet Bozdag, who is also the screenwriter of the historic drama, told Anadolu Agency that Muslims should not only work together in politics and trade but also in culture and the field of arts.

Mehmet Bozdag. Photo Courtesy: Anadolu Agency

Referring to the bilateral relationships of Turkey and Pakistan, Bozdag said, "I am surprised that we did not make any collaborations till this day ... we call each other brother countries."

"However, we have never signed a deal in the field of culture and arts. So then where is the fellowship?" he asked.

Insisting that there should be joint projects with Pakistan in the future where producers and actors can come together, Bozdag noted that he expected the series to attract attention in Pakistan, but he never thought it would become a hit in such a short time. He underscored that he is particularly happy that the show is popular in Pakistan.

"Even if Turkey and Pakistan have separate borders, the souls are of one nation," he emphasised.

Yesterday, famed Turkish actor Engin Altan, who essays the lead role in blockbuster drama Ertugrul Ghazi, had extended Eid greetings in a special message to his Pakistani fans on Eid-ul-Fitr.

Articulating his thoughts in a video message, Altan had expressed gratitude to all his fans in Pakistan for appreciating his play.

"I cannot thank you enough for the unimaginable love and incredible response you are giving to Ertugrul Ghazi Urdu by PTV. And I also would like to thank PTV for bringing Ertugrul Ghazi to your home," Altan had said.

Extending Eid greetings, the actor went on to say, "Aap sab ko meri taraf se Eid Mubarak. [Eid Mubarak to you all from me]" before signing off.

