Asim Azhar's 'Humraah' to release tomorrow, marking his first venture in Bollywood

Famed Pakistani singer Asim Azhar's debut track for Bollywood will see the light of day tomorrow.



Humraah, which marks Azhar's first venture in Bollywood, was featured in the movie Malang, which starred Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles.

Taking to Instagram to share the song's teaser, Azhar wrote, "tomorrow. my first song for bollywood. #humraah #malang."

Azhar's track for a Bollywood movie comes as a surprise during the prevailing Indo-Pak ties, where the cross-cultural exchange of artists is completely under a ban.

Asim Azhar earlier crooned to famous songs like Jo Tu Na Mila, Mahi Aaja, Teriyan and others, which went on to muster huge success.

He had also sung the official anthem of Pakistan Super League's fifth edition Tayyar Hain, along with eminent singers Ali Azmat, Arif Lohar and Haroon.