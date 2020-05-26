Taylor Swift chooses smart way of outplaying Scooter Braun, tweets cover of her song

Taylor Swift chose a smart way of outplaying Scooter Braun after he bought the rights to all the music from her first six albums last year.



The excited fans of Swift are speculating that the the pop star has outsmarted Scooter Braun with a cleverly disguised cover of her song 'Look What You Made Me Do'.

The singer reportedly tweeted a cover of her song 'Look What You Made Me Do', which she revealed was used in the latest episode of 'Killing Eve'. The haunting reinterpretation apparently comes from a group called Jack Leopards & The Dolphin Club, but the band doesn't seem to exist.

There are rumours that it's Taylor's brother Austin, 28, singing the cover. Other fans are speculating that it's Taylor's voice but digitally lowered so it sounds like a man.

The 30-year-old became embroiled in a feud with her former label boss Scott Borchetta earlier this year after he sold Big Machine records to Scooter Braun, who gained the rights to all of Taylor's music that had been recorded under the label.