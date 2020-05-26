Can't connect right now! retry
Eminem gives away his phone number to panic-stricken, stressed-out fans

Tuesday May 26, 2020

Eminem gives away his phone number, asking fans to shoot their questions

American rapper Eminem has a special surprise in store for his panicked and stressed-out fans as he opened a portal for them to reach out directly to him.

Turning to Twitter, the 47-year-old Kamikaze hit maker gave a special gifts to his colossal fan base, asking them to shoot all questions they have for him.

“Dear Stan, I meant to write you sooner, but I just been busy" text me, ill hit you back - 313-666-7440,” he wrote.

He also dropped a link to a website that directs users towards his contact information with a text bubble that lets you drop messages.

The rapper also added another link to a phone-based social media portal called Community, which generates phone numbers for fans to get linked to their favourite artists.

Earlier, Eminem had also hosted an online listening party of The Marshall Mathers LP, his third studio album. 

