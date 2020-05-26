'Ertuğrul': Hyped Pakistani fans asked to sit tight as more episode get ready to air

Riyaad Minty, an official of TRT TV, reassured fans that work was being done round the clock for 'Ertuğrul'

As the craze around Diriliş: Ertuğrul in Pakistan reaches new heights, fans of the dubbed Turkish series in the country are unable to contain their excitement for upcoming episodes to air.

Giving Pakistani fans a message of comfort was Riyaad Minty, an official of Turkey’s TRT TV, who turned to Twitter, assuring fans that work was being done round the clock to ensure that more episodes soon hit the small screens, along with Urdu subtitles.

“We really appreciate all the love and support that this show continues to get. Our colleagues at PTV are doing an amazing job working around the clock on dubbing,” he tweeted.

“Dubbing does take time, it involves translation, voicing, reviews and editing. The show release in Urdu and the decision for Ramadan daily release by PTV was due to coronavirus and Ramadan. PTV decided to release more episodes than initially planned to make this happen,” he continued.

“The result is that the rest of the episodes still do need to go through the dubbing process. Obviously as and when content is ready, and quality approved, it will be released. PTV are doing every they can do bring the shows to all of you,” he said.

Minty further added that the team is also working to add Urdu subtitles for the audience for upcoming episodes for their convenience.

Last week, Minty revealed that the show had surpassed 200 million views on TRT Ertugul BY PTV YouTube channel and is nearing 3 million subscribers.

"We've now passed 200 million views in Urdu and getting close to 3 million subscribers," he wrote on Twitter.

The historical fiction series is being aired on PTV on special directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.