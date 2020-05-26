Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday May 26 2020
Hareem Farooq keeps birthday celebrations simple due to COVID-19 outbreak

Tuesday May 26, 2020

Hareem Farooq celebrated modestly this year owing to the coronavirus situation

Pakistani actress Hareem Farooq owing Parchi and Heer Maan Ja fame celebrated her birthday quite modestly on Tuesday.

The actress took to Instagram and shared a video of her in which she can be seen cutting a cake as friends clap and wish her happy birthday.

Speaking to Geo.tv, Hareem said she had kept the celebrations simple this year owing to the coronavirus situation.

"It was a small celebration with my close friends who I know since a very long time," she said. “I am genuinely grateful to all my friends, family & fans for sending me so much birthday love today! What a time we are living in!”

“The best birthday present ever for me would be if they found a cure for coronavirus today,” Hareem further added. “Meanwhile, I request everyone to please stay safe & healthy and look after yourselves and your families.”

The actress said that in the age of the pandemic it was not possible to celebrate birthdays in large gatherings hence she felt for the people who couldn't celebrate their birthdays with their loved ones.

