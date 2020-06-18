Eminem, Justin Bieber, Beyoncé and Taylor Swift to reach 100 Hot 100 Hits

There are reportedly a number of musicians who are fast approaching 100 appearances somewhere on the tally, and in no time, there will be 10 or more names in that group.



Future pushed over a dozen songs from his new No. 1 album 'High Off Life' onto the Hot 100, upping his career total of placements on the important chart to 110.

He joined a club that includes Drake, Nicki Minaj, Kanye West and Elvis Presley as he became just the ninth musician in history to accrue triple-digit hits on the list.

Taylor Swift



Of all the musicians who are nearing triple-digit Hot 100 hits, Taylor Swift is closer than anybody. The country and pop singer-songwriter has landed 97 placements on the chart, so she only needs three more to reach the important milestone.

Eminem

Eminem comes behind Swift (among currently active musicians) on the list of artists close to 100 Hot 100-charters, but he still has a way to go before he reaches the mark. The rapper has now placed 88 titles onto the tally throughout his career, and that sum improves considerably whenever he has a new full-length to share.

Beyoncé

As a soloist, Beyoncé has only reached the Hot 100 64 times (as if that wasn’t still one of the most impressive showings of all time), but when the music she released as a member of Destiny’s Child is included, her total improves noticeably. Combining the two discographies, the Queen has now landed on the chart 84 times, and with a new solo album expected sometime soon, she could reach triple digits any week now.

Justin Bieber

The pop superstar scored another No. 1 hit just a week or so ago with “Stuck With U,” which became his eighty-first Hot 100 appearance. It seems like he will certainly land 100 placements on the ranking at some point, and he may be able to do so faster than Eminem, who currently ranks ahead of him.

The Weeknd

The R&B and pop powerhouse now routinely sends every song featured on a new album to the Hot 100 whenever he has something to share, and it’s not strange to see his career count rise by double digits every year or so. He has now placed 68 tunes onto the list, and at the pace he’s going, it may only be a few more years before he reaches 100.