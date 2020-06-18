'Avatar 2' producer shares picture from the set

Filming of "Avatar" sequels has resumed in New Zealand after it was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Producer Jon Landau took to Instagram to share a picture from the set of James Cameron's directorial.

"Used my iPhone to snap a picture of our first shot back in production on the 'Avatar' sequel," Landau captioned his post.



The post shows a soundstage full of professionals, with Cameron sitting behind an extended camera crane.



Jon Landau on Monday said the filming of Avatar sequel will create job opportunities and bring millions of dollars in New Zealand.

The production of James Cameron's sci-fi blockbuster “Avatar” resumed on Monday days after New Zealand announced it has contained the spread of the coronavirus.

The film’s crew, including director Cameron and producer Jon Landau, was given special permission to fly to New Zealand two weeks ago, even though its borders are closed to keep out the coronavirus, stirring some grumbling about unfair treatment.

But Landau said New Zealand had much to gain.

“This one production alone is going to hire 400 New Zealanders to work on it,” Landau told 1News after coming out of a hotel in Wellington where he and his colleagues have been in quarantine since they arrived.

“We’re going to spend, in the next five months alone, over $70 million here,” he said.

The filming was suspended in March, shortly before New Zealand went into lockdown. Cameron, Landau and many other crew members working on the “Avatar” sequel were allowed back on economic grounds, which critics said was unfair while families are still separated and businesses are struggling without key staff.

The film is among a handful of productions getting started in New Zealand, which hopes to win more film business after its successful campaign against the coronavirus.

“The opportunities are immense,” Landau said.