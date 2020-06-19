Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Jun 19 2020
Elon Musk denies 'three-way affair' with Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne

Friday Jun 19, 2020

Elon Musk has denied allegations that he was involved in an alleged “three-way affair” with his ex Amber Heard and model Cara Delevingne.

During a defamation case between Heard and her ex-husband Johnny Depp, it was claimed that Amber Heard had engaged in a secret three-way affair in 2016 with Musk and Delevingne.

Musk has denied the claims in a statement, saying that he and Delevingne 'are nothing more than friends,' and that his relationship with Heard only started once she had split from Depp.

"Cara and I are friends, but we've never been intimate. She would confirm this," he reportedly told to a media outlet.

He was reported to have said: "Also, I wish to confirm again that Amber and I only started going out about a month after her divorce filing.

"I don't think I was ever even in the vicinity of Amber during their marriage!"

