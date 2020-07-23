Jennifer Aniston and Selena Gomez bonded over their failed relationships

Selena Gomez and Jennifer Aniston have been bonding over their past failed relationships with A-listers

In particular, Gomez’s relationship with Justin Bieber and Aniston’s marriage with Brad Pitt fueled their close ties.

Speaking about her friendship with the Friends star, Gomez told KTU’s Carolina Bermudez right after her split with Bieber: "We met through my management - they manage her as well - so it was kind of like a friendly meeting and instantly she’s, like, inviting me to her house.”

"She has a pizza oven. Like, we've made pizzas at her house. She's very cool and very sweet. She kind of gives me a lot of, like, maternal advice."

Prior to their friendship blossoming, she also spoke about the fan moment she had with the Murder Mystery star during the Women In Film and Lucy Awards back in 2009.

"I was shaking! I ran into Jennifer in the bathroom and she goes, 'Hi!' My legs started to shake and I ran. I didn't know what to do because I freaked out,” she told JustJared.

She retold the story in an interview with Aniston herself 11 years later: "Nobody knew who I was, and you were in the bathroom, wearing a black dress. I was there with my mom. And I walked into the bathroom and I saw you and you were so nice.”

"You walked out to the bathroom and you were going out. My heart like stopped and I freaked out and I ran to my mom and I said, 'I just saw Jennifer Aniston Oh My God!'" she added.

Aniston chimed in saying: "Selena, you've always been so sweet. You really are a genuine fan, and it's amazing. We've known each other for years. You've been to my house, we've had pizza. We love pizza."

"[Selena's] just like a little cherub that I feel like I wanna take care of... She's been extremely supportive and wonderful,” she went on to say.