Monday Aug 03 2020
Thomas Markle has ‘finally given up hope’ of family reunion with Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle and her father Thomas Markle’s relationship has always starred on a rocky road. However, it appears Thomas has finally given up hope of any possibility of a reunion because of all of her past ‘lies and deceit’.

Talking about the family feud, Meghan’s brother Tom Markle spoke to The Mirror about his father and his current mental state, "As far as a reunion goes, he’s given up on Meghan and Harry completely. He doesn’t trust her and doesn’t want to know that person because of the lies, manipulation and deceit. He just had his 76th birthday – needless to say, he didn’t hear from Meghan."

Tom said his father refuted all claims made in the recent autobiography about himself and never once ignored multiple calls from his daughter or refused an invite to her 2018 wedding. Reportedly the family had played no part in the writing process and this book was based on "independent reporting."

“It says Harry spoke to our dad to say if he’d listened to him, Harry, there wouldn’t have been any problems. That just did not happen.”

He went on to say, "All these hundreds of texts and calls Meghan sent my dad ahead of the wedding? Our father wasn’t even at his house. He was in hospital. His phone was switched off. That’s why he didn’t answer, there’s no way he could have. Our dad actually called her scores of times ahead of the wedding after he made the mistake of doing those pics, but he was ignored."

Not only that, “the Palace told Meghan and Harry to send help for my father so he could deal with the Press but they refused. Meghan herself said no.”

Before concluding, Tom claimed that, albeit Thomas had given up hope on reconnecting with Meghan, he still hoped to build a relationship with his grandson Archie down the line. 

