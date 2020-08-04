Zara Noor Abbas, Asad Siddiqui’s latest PDA-filled photos win hearts

Pakistani actress Zara Noor Abbas and her husband Asad Siddiqui’s latest loved-up photos from the beach have won the hearts of their fans on social media.



The celebrity couple spent their third day of Eid at a beach and shared adorable loved-up photos with fans.

The Ehd-e-Wafa actress turned to Instagram and shared her dazzling selfie from the beach and wrote, “7 am - Just before my dip in the sea #BeachMubarakEidDay.”

Asad also took to photo-video sharing app and posted a PDA-filled photo of them.



He captioned it, “SummerEid.”

Zara Noor Abbas looked gorgeous in an all-white outfit.



The endearing posts have garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Earlier, Zara took to Instagram and extended Eid greetings to the fans with a loved-up photo.

She wrote, “Eid Mubarak from Us. To you. P.S I did ask him to take the shades off. But he is HE. And that’s just amazing.”

Zara and Asad got married in 2017.

