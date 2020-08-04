Esra Bilgic stuns in latest photos

Turkish actress Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan looked nothing short of a vision in the latest photos she shared on Instagram and the dazzling pictures have taken the internet by storm.



Esra turned to photo-video sharing platform and posted her stunning photos taken for a Pakistani magazine recently.

The endearing post has won the hearts of fans, who flooded the comment section with heart and love emoticons and dropped lovely comments.

Earlier, Esra also shared a throwback selfie of her wherein she could be seen sporting black sunglasses.



Esra, who essays the lead role of Halime Sultan in historic drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul or Ertugrul Ghazi, is currently in Istanbul for the shooting of her crime drama Ramo.



She also extended greetings to her all her fans on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.