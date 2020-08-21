Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Aug 21 2020
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears conservatorship to continue unchanged until 2021

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 21, 2020

Britney Spears conservatorship to continue unchanged until 2021

LOS ANGELES: Britney Spears on Wednesday failed to remove her father from controlling her business and personal affairs after a Los Angeles court made no immediate changes to her 12-year court-appointed conservatorship.

The pop star, now 38, had asked for her care manager to permanently replace her father Jamie as her conservator. But the closed-door court hearing extended the current arrangements until February 2021, according to a court document posted online by fans.

Jamie Spears was appointed conservator in 2008 after the pop star was hospitalized for psychiatric treatment. The singer’s care manager Jodi Montgomery took over in a temporary capacity late last year when Jamie Spears suffered a bout of ill health.

A lawyer for the singer had submitted documents ahead of the private hearing saying Spears was “strongly opposed” to having her father return to control her affairs. The documents gave no reasons for her stance.

Spears revived her career after her breakdown but she pulled out of a Las Vegas concert residency last year and briefly entered a mental health facility. She has not performed publicly since October 2018.

Outside the courthouse, some two dozen fans from the small but vocal #FreeBritney campaign held a demonstration, shouting “The conservatorship has got to go!”

Supporters of the campaign believe Spears is being kept prisoner and that she is sending cryptic signals begging to be freed through her social media accounts, which usually consist of selfies or her dancing at home.

“I’m here to support Britney and I believe that she deserves her basic civil rights and to be able to spend her money on her terms,” said Timothy, 26, who flew from Minneapolis for the rally.

Spears has not publicly commented on the campaign but her father has dismissed it as a joke.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) on Wednesday offered its support to Spears.

“If Britney Spears wants to regain her civil liberties and get out of her conservatorship, we are here to help her,” the ACLU wrote in a tweet... Reuters 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have 'endless gratitude to Tyler Perry' for helping through hardship

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have 'endless gratitude to Tyler Perry' for helping through hardship
John Legend, Chrissy Teigen selling luxe mansion for $24 million ahead of baby's arrival

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen selling luxe mansion for $24 million ahead of baby's arrival
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry make surprise appearance at drive-through charity event

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry make surprise appearance at drive-through charity event
Everything we know about Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's highly-anticipated reunion

Everything we know about Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's highly-anticipated reunion
After husband, Lori Loughlin to serve jail term in college admissions scandal

After husband, Lori Loughlin to serve jail term in college admissions scandal
Sofia Richie and Kylie Jenner still friends even after her breakup with Scott Disick?

Sofia Richie and Kylie Jenner still friends even after her breakup with Scott Disick?
Jennifer Aniston plays pool with 'Friends' co star Courteney Cox: Video

Jennifer Aniston plays pool with 'Friends' co star Courteney Cox: Video
Jessica Simpson opens up about her eczema battle

Jessica Simpson opens up about her eczema battle
Ben Affleck to return as Batman

Ben Affleck to return as Batman
Pink posts empowering body positive update about her 'thunder thighs'

Pink posts empowering body positive update about her 'thunder thighs'
Olivia Wilde is gearing up to direct the first ever Marvel ‘Spider-Woman’ movie

Olivia Wilde is gearing up to direct the first ever Marvel ‘Spider-Woman’ movie
Angelina Jolie just wants a ‘fair trial’ during her divorce hearing with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie just wants a ‘fair trial’ during her divorce hearing with Brad Pitt

Latest

view all