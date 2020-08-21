Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Aug 21 2020
By
Web Desk

Taylor Swift donates $30,000 to London-based student

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 21, 2020

Taylor Swift has donated $30,000 to a student struggling to raise funds for a math course.

According to BBC, Vitoria Mario, a student from Portugal -needed £40,000 to study at the University of Warwick in UK.

She had explained that she's not eligible for maintenance loans or grants. 

According to the report, the student had collected nearly half of her target when Taylor came across her story online. 

"I am so inspired by your drive and dedication to turning your dreams into reality," Taylor Swift wrote on Mario's fundraising page before donating her the rest of the money. 


