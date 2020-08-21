Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Aug 21 2020
By
Web Desk

Angelina Jolie just wants a ‘fair trial’ during her divorce hearing with Brad Pitt

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 21, 2020

Angelina Jolie just wants a ‘fair trial’ during her divorce hearing with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s divorce settlement has recently started to morph into a heated battle . 

While Jolie has been rather low key ever since the hearing initially began, her lawyer has been speaking on her behalf and recently told US Weekly, "All my client is asking for is a fair trial based on facts, with no special favors extended to either side.”

The legal team pointed out that “The only way litigants can trust the process is for everyone involved to ensure that there's transparency and impartiality."

For the unversed, Jolie’s worries stem from her fears regarding Brad alleged "ongoing business and professional relationships" with the judge who is currently presiding over their trial.

Jolie is worried that due to the judge’s reported ‘biasness’, the case might unjustly sway in Brad’s favor near the end. However, ever since these claims were made, Brad’s legal team shot back at the actress and set the record straight by pointing out how it is unfortunate that “the individuals hurt most by Jolie's transparently tactical gambit are the parties' own children, who continue to be deprived of a final resolution.”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have 'endless gratitude to Tyler Perry' for helping through hardship

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have 'endless gratitude to Tyler Perry' for helping through hardship
John Legend, Chrissy Teigen selling luxe mansion for $24 million ahead of baby's arrival

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen selling luxe mansion for $24 million ahead of baby's arrival
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry make surprise appearance at drive-through charity event

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry make surprise appearance at drive-through charity event
Everything we know about Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's highly-anticipated reunion

Everything we know about Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's highly-anticipated reunion
After husband, Lori Loughlin to serve jail term in college admissions scandal

After husband, Lori Loughlin to serve jail term in college admissions scandal
Sofia Richie and Kylie Jenner still friends even after her breakup with Scott Disick?

Sofia Richie and Kylie Jenner still friends even after her breakup with Scott Disick?
Jennifer Aniston plays pool with 'Friends' co star Courteney Cox: Video

Jennifer Aniston plays pool with 'Friends' co star Courteney Cox: Video
Jessica Simpson opens up about her eczema battle

Jessica Simpson opens up about her eczema battle
Ben Affleck to return as Batman

Ben Affleck to return as Batman
Pink posts empowering body positive update about her 'thunder thighs'

Pink posts empowering body positive update about her 'thunder thighs'
Olivia Wilde is gearing up to direct the first ever Marvel ‘Spider-Woman’ movie

Olivia Wilde is gearing up to direct the first ever Marvel ‘Spider-Woman’ movie
Netflix apologises after 'Cuties' poster draws criticism

Netflix apologises after 'Cuties' poster draws criticism

Latest

view all