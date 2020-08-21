Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Aug 21 2020
Pink posts empowering body positive update about her 'thunder thighs'

Friday Aug 21, 2020

Pink posts empowering body positive update about her 'thunder thighs'

Pink has always been a body positive empowering figure and her most recent post left fans gushing over her ‘thunder thighs’ in the best possible way.

The post in question featured a snapshot of the singer atop a surfboard cruising through the waves. The 40-year-old donned a one-piece swimsuit underneath her life jacket. Even her thigh tattoo was in full display.

Many fans in the comment section pointed out how Pink took her ‘power back’ by choosing to love what was given to her. One fan wrote, “'Thunder thighs’ was my unsolicited knick-name during school. This post turns that negative into a positive.”

While others gushed over the singer’s confidence, claiming, “Thunder thighs???? God gave u a bad [expletive] body. A bad [expletive] voice and a bad [expletive] [expletive].... embrace every inch of you heart and soul x." (sic)

Pink has always been vocal about her take on body positivity and has left no stone unturned when attempting to showcase what self-love means to her. During a past Twitter post, the singer wrote to her younger self and hoped her teenage self learns to love her lines, scars and imperfections. 


