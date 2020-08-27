Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Aug 27 2020
Bella Hadid and The Weeknd ‘still on close terms’ a year after parting ways

Thursday Aug 27, 2020

'They’ll always have some sort of connection,' said a source about Bella Hadid and The Weeknd

Past paramours The Weeknd and Bella Hadid may seem to have moved on from their relationship but the exes reportedly still hold a special place for each other in their lives.

The supermodel, 23, and the singer, 30, went separate ways almost a year ago but are still on ‘good terms’, as suggested by a source cited by HollywoodLife.

“They’ll always have some sort of connection but things just didn’t work out and it was bad timing. They’re both still young so who knows what the future holds and they’ve always remained on good terms, but they’re just on different pages at this point,” said the insider.

“Bella knows that Abel’s passion has always been his music and his form of expressing himself, but at the same time, she also appreciates that he’s never discussed their past or their relationship in interviews and she’s always had the same respect for him,” the source went on to say.

“Abel was always like part of Bella’s family when they were dating. He would play his songs for her mom, Yolanda, her sister Gigi and brother Anwar before dropping them to get their opinions and Bella used to think it was hilarious at Yolanda’s reaction because sometimes they were too over the top for her taste. But that just shows how comfortable he was with her family,” added the grapevine. 

