Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul celebrates 6th wedding anniversary with Neslisah Alkoclar

Friday Aug 28 2020
Turkish star Engin Altan Duzyatan, who essays the lead role of Ertugrul in historic drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, and wife Neslisah Alkoclar celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary today (Friday) August 28 and showered love on each other.

Engin turned to Instagram and shared a loved-up photo with wifey Neslisah Alkoclar and showered love on her.

He mentioned 28.08.2014, the date of their wedding in the caption with heart emoticons and wrote in Turkish language “kelimeler kifayetsiz.”

Neslisah Alkoclar also took to photo-video sharing app and posted a PDA-filled photo with Engin Altan Duzyatan. She penned down a heartfelt note for hubby in Turkish language and extended love to him.

She also mentioned the date of their wedding (28.08.2014) saying “6 years”.

Engin Altan Duzyatan and Neslisah Alkoclar tied the knot on August 28, 2014 and they have two children-- four years old son Emir Aras Duzyatan and daughter Alara.

The couple also recently celebrated the second birthday of their daughter Alara and shared adorable photos with the fans.

