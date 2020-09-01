Can't connect right now! retry
Why Miley Cyrus’s acting career is now officially over

American singer and songwriter Miley Cyrus is currently riding high in her musical career.

However, the former Disney star’s fans are still pinning for her to return on screens with her acting prowess and brilliance which she has, of late, completely let go off.

After the end of her hit Disney series, Hannah Montana, Cyrus has put her acting career on the back burner, solely focusing on her music, having sold over 50 million records till date with a number of accolades under her belt as well.

The Midnight Sky hit maker had admitted that she chooses to steer clear of acting as she said in an MTV special back in 2013 that she had taken an exit from the profession entirely.

“I did one movie and I came back and said, ‘I’m never doing that again. I’m going to do music for the rest of my life’,” she said.

Later in 2014, she told Vogue Germany: "I'm just not passionate about acting, because I don't like to pretend to be somebody I'm actually not.”

"Why should I put on strange characters? I prefer to show my true colors as the real Miley Cyrus,” she said. 

