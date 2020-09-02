In pictures: Ayeza Khan sets the internet ablaze with latest Instagram post

Ayeza Khan stunned everyone with her latest Instagram post wherein she could be seen looking ravishing as ever.

The actress posted a bunch of new photos trying her hand at a new hairstyle.



Looking ethereal, Ayeza stunned in tight curls.

She was dressed in a black and white polka dots shirt which she paired with bold red lips.

In the caption, she advised her fans to eat clean in order to keep fit and healthy.

"I don’t have to starve myself or eat only ‘salads’. I never thought i could eat spaghetti, burgers, pastas and deserts all while staying fit," Ayeza wrote.

"Going strong with my meal plan from @getfitathletic. It’s so easy and so much fun to follow because all my favourite foods are included," she added.



















